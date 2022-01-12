BJP slams Andhra Pradesh government, YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Tuesday held the state government responsible for the attacks on its leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy and Atmakur police station by a mob recently. BJP state unit chief Somu Veerraju said YSRC MLA representing Srisailam Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy is the main culprit of the entire episode.

The BJP chief said while the Atmakur police maintained that 150 people were involved in the attack, the Director-General of Police claimed that 50 people were involved. Further, Veerraju questioned how Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Khan and Kurnool MLA Hafiz Khan were allowed to enter Atmakur town when prohibitory orders were in force.