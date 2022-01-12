Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP over attack on TDP leaders in Kupppam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu urged Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to take stringent action against those responsible for the brutal attacks on the TDP leaders in Kuppam assembly segment in Chittoor district.

Naidu said the attacks were carried out by YSRC henchmen only to deter the TDP leaders from raising illegal mining issues. In a letter addressed to the DGP on Tuesday, Naidu stressed the need for maintaining law and order in order to restore the people’s faith in democracy.

The TDP chief said: “The two TDP leaders, Lokesh and Saravan, were attacked in broad daylight by the YSRC goons in Kuppam town. Moreover, one of them, Lokesh, was prevented from joining a hospital to get treatment.”

Speaking at a media conference later, Naidu took exception to the “attempt of the YSRC leaders” to drag his party into the cinema tickets row. Naidu said the film industry never supported his party and made films against him when he was the Chief Minister and even now.

The TDP would have come to power in 2009 had Chiranjeevi not floated the Praja Rajyam Party, Naidu said, adding both of them have cordial relations earlier and even now. In a democracy, communication is important, but it is unfair on part of the government to control things with threats, blackmailing and attacks, he said after launching TDP’s e-paper Chaitanya Ratham.