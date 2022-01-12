STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily Covid infections in Andhra Pradesh jump to 1,831, over 7,000 now active

A total of 242 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.62 lakh.

A policeman gets preacautionary vaccine dose in Viajayawada

A policeman gets preacautionary vaccine dose in Viajayawada (Photo I EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw a further spike in coronavirus infections as 1,831 were reported afresh from over 36,000 sample tests conducted in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, but there were no deaths during the period.

The state witnessed a jump of 847 new cases from a total of 984 recorded a day earlier. The sharp surge in the new infections, coupled with lesser number of recoveries, led to a significant increase in the active caseload to 7,195 from Monday’s 5,606. Only East Godavari, Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported a lesser number of cases than on Monday.

Chittoor with the highest of 467 new cases followed by Visakhapatnam 295 in which contributed most to the spike. The overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.50 lakh while in Visakhapatnam, the tally went past 1.60 lakh. Srikakulam’s cumulative infections crossed 1.24 mark. While two districts reported more than 250 infections, five others logged above 100 cases each.  

A total of 242 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.62 lakh. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam have more than 1,000 active cases while only two districts have less than 200 active cases. Chittoor has the highest of 1,549 active cases while the lowest of 148 are in Kadapa and Prakasam. The state has so far reported 14,505 Covid fatalities.

