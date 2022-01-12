Don’t react to alliance remarks: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that some parties are showing interest in having an alliance with the Jana Sena Party, its chief Pawan Kalyan advised partymen not to get embroiled in the mind games of other pirates with regards to political alliances and urged them to focus on strengthening the party.

His statement attained significance in view of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘One sided love affair..’ comment, when asked about a possible alliance with Janasena, during his recent Kuppam visit. Addressing the party executive committee members in a teleconference on Tuesday, the Janasena chief said the party is already in alliance with the BJP and there should not be any deviation when anyone from the party speaks.

“I advise all of you not to become pawns in the mind games of others. Let us focus on strengthening the party. With regard to alliance, I will not act unilaterally, but will take a collective decision with consultation of you all,” the actor-politician told the party leaders. He advised them to maintain restraint and not react to comments on alliance by outsiders.

Maintaining that the party is gaining strength at ground level day by day, he said there is no need to bother about comments on the Janasena party’s rank and file. He said those who cannot even set up and maintain a small political outfit are making such comments.

“Janasena is not a mob of a few individuals with vested interests, but an organisation with ideals which has no individual agendas. We strive for the people and their interests,” he said. He asserted that youth, who are the future of the country, are with Janasena and after seven years of the party’s journey, these youth are ready for leadership roles. “It will take some more time, but will happen,” he maintained.

According to him, out of 676, the party has party mandal presidents in 403 now and by end of the year, all 175 assembly constituencies will have booth committees. During the meeting, it was decided to celebrate party formation day in a grand manner and chalk out the action plan for the 2024 elections at that time.