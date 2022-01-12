STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew from Jan 18 to 31 as Andhra Pradesh government defers curbs for Sankranti travellers

A large number of people from the state, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places for Sankranti festivities.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night curfew and all other restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 will now come into force in the state from January 18. The curfew, which will be enforced after the end of Sankranti festivities,  will be in force till January 31. The state government on Tuesday morning issued a GO imposing curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, along with other Covid restrictions with immediate effect. 

However, another GO was issued in the afternoon, modifying the earlier one that the night curfew and other Covid restrictions will be enforced from January 18. A large number of people from the state, who are living in neighbouring Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, visit their native places for Sankranti festivities.

The imposition of night curfew will affect the movement of buses and other transport vehicles and this may pose a problem to those who are either visiting their native places or returning home from other places. 

Hence, the state government has decided to defer the imposition of night curfew till January 18 instead of enforcing it with immediate effect. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said the imposition of curfew was deferred to ensure that people are not put to any inconvenience.

The state has been fully geared up to face any eventuality, he said and sought the cooperation of people in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to implement Covid restrictions strictly. Any violation of Covid guidelines will be treated as an offence, the Health Minister added.

Curfew timings - 11 pm to 5 am

Exemptions
 Hospitals, diagnostic centres, labs and pharmacies
 Print and electronic media
 Telecommunications, internet and broadcasting services, IT and ITeS
 Power generation, transmission and distribution
 Water supply and sanitation
 Central, State and local bodies’ officials, who are on emergency duties
 Medical personnel, including doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services
 Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care
 Persons coming or going to airports, railway stations and bus stands on production of valid ticket
 All inter-state and intra-state movement of goods

HC to function in virtual mode
The AP High Court will function in a virtual mode from January 17. The High Court, in a notification issued on Tuesday, stated that hearing of cases in subordinate courts, including tribunals and labour courts, will also be held in the virtual mode until further orders. Judges of subordinate courts have been asked to strictly adhere to Covid norms 

Sankranti holidays from Jan 13 
The State government issued an order, making minor changes in the general and optional holidays announced earlier. Earlier, the government declared January 14, 15 and 16 as holidays on account of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma respectively. Now, the festival holidays have been preponed to January 13, 14 and 15

Comments

