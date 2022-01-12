STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDPI men took part in attack on police station: Kurnool SP

They also attended SDPI training programmes held in Nandyal and Velugodu in the first week of January, Kurnool SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

Published: 12th January 2022

A mob set ablaze a four-wheeler and three motorcycles parked on the Atmakur police station premises on Saturday late night, Jan 8, 2022

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool police on Tuesday said members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political outfit of the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), were involved in the attack on Atmakur police station following a clash between two groups over the construction of a place of worship in the town. 

Speaking to media persons at Atmakur, district Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said, “We have clear evidence of the involvement of SDPI members in the arson at the police station.’’

The SP said 51 persons were arrested in connection with the attack on police station. Nine persons were arrested on Monday and seven of them are SDPI members. They were produced in court.

The seven SDPI members, who hail from Velugodu, came to Atmakur after knowing that two groups clashed over the construction of a place of worship and participated in the attack on the police station. 

The SP said, “We will make more arrests in connection with the attack on Atmakur police station. Any attempt to create communal disturbances in the district by vitiating the peaceful atmosphere will not be tolerated.” 

