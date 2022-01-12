STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam temple all ready for seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams starting January 12

Stating that all arrangements are in place for the grand observance of the festival, the temple EO, however, noted that there will be no sparsa darshanam and arjitha sevas during the period.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam has decided to organise large-scale bhogi pandlu, rangoli competitions and gopuja during the seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams set to begin Wednesday amid Covid protocols, said temple executive officer S Lavanna. 

Stating that all arrangements are in place for the grand observance of the festival, he, however, noted that there will be no sparsa darshanam and arjitha sevas during the period. During the celebrations, rituals such as mandaparadhanalu, mulamantra japanushtanalu, rudrahomam, pushpotsavam, payanotsavam, panchavaranarchanalu and others are performed. The special feature of these celebrations is that on the Sankranti day kalyanothsavam will be performed.

Hundi collections
Devotees have donated a gaja and trishul made of silver to the temple. They were found in Hundi counting conducted after 18 days on Tuesday

Days to remember
Jan 12 - Yagasala, Vighneswara puja to kick off event
13 - Mukkoti ekadasi utsavam.
14 - Samuhika bhogi padla 
15 - Rangoli competitions in the morning. Bramotsava kalyanam to the Sri Mallikarjuna Swami and Goddess Bramarabha Devi in late evening.
16 - Gopuja, 17 - Purnahuthi, dhwajarohana to Swami Ammavarlu.
18 - Ekantha Seva, pushpotsavam, sayanotsavam

