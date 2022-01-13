Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan launches ITC 5-star hotel in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister on Wednesday launched ITC’s Welcome Hotel in Guntur and said it will contribute to the development of the city into an economic hub. He noted that it is the first lead platinum-certified five-star hotel in the state.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Housing Minister Ch Sriranganadha Raju and Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao welcomed the CM to Guntur at Police Parade Grounds. “Transformational changes have been brought in agriculture, education, and health sectors in the last two and half years. A total of 10,700 RBKs have been set up, and every village has one such facility,” he observed.

Food processing units will be set up in every parliamentary segment and ITC, which has come forward to partner with the state government in this regard, will be playing an important role, he added.