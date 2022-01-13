Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader killed in political rivalry

By ANI

GUNTUR: On the eve of Sankranti, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Thota Chandraiah was murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. Political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the murder, the police said.

The accused persons belong to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Speaking to the ANI over phone, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Mehar Jayaram Prasad said that "Thota Chandraiah was killed in a political rivalry."

The police booked cases against Chinta Sivaramaiah, Chinta Adinarayana, Thota Anjaneyulu and five others, Prasad said.

The police further informed that one of the accused, named Chinta Sivaramaiah, was indulged in other murder cases as well.

The preliminary investigation has been completed. Further probe is on, The DSP said.