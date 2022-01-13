STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader killed in political rivalry

The accused persons belong to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

GUNTUR: On the eve of Sankranti, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Thota Chandraiah was murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. Political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the murder, the police said.

The accused persons belong to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Speaking to the ANI over phone, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Mehar Jayaram Prasad said that "Thota Chandraiah was killed in a political rivalry."

The police booked cases against Chinta Sivaramaiah, Chinta Adinarayana, Thota Anjaneyulu and five others, Prasad said.

The police further informed that one of the accused, named Chinta Sivaramaiah, was indulged in other murder cases as well.

The preliminary investigation has been completed. Further probe is on, The DSP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCP TDP Thota Chandraiah Murder
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp