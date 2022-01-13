STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can’t allow distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal concoction: Andhra Pradesh government to HC

The state government informed the High Court that it cannot give permission to Bonigi Anandaiah to distribute his herbal concoction which is claimed to be a cure for Covid-19.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

The High Court on Wednesday heard the petition filed by Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam of Nellore alleging that a police picket had been set up near his residence and people coming for the medicine were being stopped. He also said his movements were curtailed and prayed to the court to give directions refraining the police from interfering in the distribution of the medicine.

Government Pleader C Suman informed the court that any person distributing an ayurvedic medicine should have registered with the competent authority. In the case of Anandaiah, no such registration was done and as per law, distribution of ayurvedic medicine cannot be allowed without a valid registration, Suman informed.

Suman also dismissed the contention of Anandiah that his movements were curtailed by the police. Arguing on behalf of Anandaiah, senior counsel N Aswini Kumar said there is no need for registration or licence for distribution of ayurvedic medicine under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The court issued orders to the police not to interfere with the movement of Anandaiah and posted the matter for further hearing to January 20.

Explanation sought

Commissioner of Ayush V Ramulu has asked Anandaiah to stop preparation, distribution and export of his herbal concoction without permission and warned of legal consequences if he does so.

The commissioner, in his letter, sought an explanation from Anandaiah on what evidence such as clinical trials and valid permission from the government he have for the preparation of the drug for Covid as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“Anandaiah hadn’t applied for any permission from the Ayush department as per provisions of the Act and hence it cannot be considered as an ayurvedic drug. As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, released in 2020, certain guidelines have to be followed while conducting clinical trials before releasing any drug.

Giving false information to the public is an offence under Section 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954,” the Ayush Commissioner said, mentioning Anandaiah’s interviews to media houses.

The Centre has not allowed any Covid drug manufacturer to advertise the efficacy of their drug. Ramulu asked Anandaiah to explain how his drug cures the Omicron variant within 48 hours and demanded him to produce evidence to prove his claim.

