Chasing passion: She gives up CA to be Mahila police

M Mallika, daughter of a mason, completed Chartered Accountancy Intermediate course and got a decent job in Hyderabad.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

M Mallika being felicitated by Rajamahendravaram Urban District SP Aishwarya Rastogi at Rajanagaram for her meritorious service

M Mallika being felicitated by Rajamahendravaram Urban District SP Aishwarya Rastogi at Rajanagaram for her meritorious service (Photo | Express)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: M Mallika, daughter of a mason, completed Chartered Accountancy Intermediate course and got a decent job in Hyderabad. But her ambition of donning the police uniform made her quit the job, come back to her native village Rajanagaram and take the role of Mahila Police.

“Money is important, but it is not everything,” she says, adding that it gives her immense pleasure to serve the people of her village. Mallika braved all odds to complete her academics. After degree, she developed interest in CA and encouraging feedback from her lecturers, prompted the family to oblige Mallika’s wish.

After CA Inter, she joined a corporate company at Madhapur in Hyderabad and also did the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) course, which is recognised in 26 countries.

The job was befitting her qualification and would sustain her family, but she was not satisfied. It was at that time, the Andhra Pradesh government came up with the village secretariat system in which Mahila Police was made an integral part.

Her passion for a police job, made her quit the post. After reaching home, she applied for Mahila Police job in the village secretariat with a monthly salary of mere Rs 13,000.

She was selected as Mahila Police and posted at Chakradwarabandham village secretariat in East Godavari district. Within a few months, 29-year-old Mallika’s performance in reporting 60 offences, including harassment of women, had won accolades from her superiors. She says,

“We have to give up good life and job sometimes to achieve our goal. My life aim is to do any uniform job. There is a charm in doing police duty. So I have joined Mahila Police though I am getting very less salary.’’ Mallika is now preparing for Group-I and Group-II posts.

“Life is not a bed of roses. It is difficult to quit Madhapur life and come to sleepy Chakradwarabandham village and mingle with villagers. I did not care about problems during the initial days. I have the support of Rajanagaram police,’’ she adds.

While exposing illegal activities in the village, she received threats but was never scared. She prevented five child marriages in the village, besides promoting Covid awareness among villagers.

