Movie exhibitors’ association urges Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to raise ticket rates

Telugu film distributors and exhibitions are reeling under crisis due to the pandemic, said Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce secretary Ramesh.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:31 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the government implementing night curfew in the state from January 18, the film exhibitors’ association has convened a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the course of action to be followed for running theaters with 50 per cent occupancy with three shows per day.  

The meeting gained prominence as it was held a day after the committee appointed by the government for finalising movie tickets held its first meeting at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday. 

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) secretary Ramesh said the chamber has written to Chief Secretary Sunil Sarma seeking the appointment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss their problems. However, there was no response from the chief secretary in this regard.

Distributors and exhibitions are reeling under crisis due to the pandemic. Several exhibitors pinned their hopes on the Sankranti festive season and wanted to renew their licences. After the reduction of movie ticket prices in the state, many owners closed their theatres due to a lack of viability. Adding to their woes, release of big-budget films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Radhe Syam’ has been postponed due to a spike in Covid cases, he said. 

Reacting to the remarks made by the government that distributors and exhibitors are earning crores of rupees, Ramesh maintained that in 2020 Mahesh Babu starring ‘Sarileru Neekuevaru’ and Allu Arjun starring ‘Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo’ released during the Sankranti festive season received good response from the audience. Those films have earned good collections due to stardom and not every film earns huge collections, he pointed out. 

“We are appealing to the Chief Minister to consider our pleas and do justice to the exhibitiors and distributors by enhancing the movie ticket rates in the state as several of the theatre managements have invested huge amounts for maintaining some standards for the convenience of the public,” Ramesh said.

