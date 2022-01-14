STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to revive Oxygen war rooms as Covid cases spike

To include facilities to coordinate with manufacturers, Centre, Railways, states to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply

Published: 14th January 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-installed oxygen plant at SVIMS, Tirupati

The newly-installed oxygen plant at SVIMS, Tirupati (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the surging Covid cases and a possible third wave in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated measures to revive the state and district war rooms to ensure unrestricted and uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Orders to this effect were issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal. 

Extensive measures had been taken to make available sufficient liquified medical oxygen (LMO) by establishing pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and oxygen pipelines, and stocking oxygen concentrators, LMO tanks and D-type cylinders. However, as proper management of procurement and judicious and timely supply of oxygen became a challenge, it was paramount for the government to revive the war rooms.

“As it is extremely important to ensure that there is seamless management of oxygen supply to the state, districts, hospitals and re-fillers, the State oxygen war room was constituted. It will coordinate with districts, industrial production units, the Government of India, Railways, surface transport department and neighbouring states,” Singhal said in the order.  

Principal secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, AP High-Grade Steels MD Shan Mohan, APIIC MD JVN Subramanyam and Drugs Control and Administration DG Ravi Shankar Narayan are members of the state war room. 

