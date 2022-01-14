STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh tribal girl seeks aid to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Kondagorri Renuka had previously been part of a team that attempted to scale Mt Everest. Their team had scaled 7,900 metres out of the total 8,848 metres before they had to return due to bad weather.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mount Kilimanjaro

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 20-year-old tribal girl from the Agency area of the district seeks financial support from the State government to accomplish her dream of conquering Mount Kilimanjaro. Kondagorri Renuka from Nulakajodu village in Bhamini mandal, which comes under the limits of Seethampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency, has been selected for the Kilimanjaro expedition, which is scheduled from January 19-28 through Transcend Adventures. She has to pay Rs 3 lakh for travel expenses and equipment to take part in the mountaineering expedition. 

Kondagorri Renuka

Daughter of Sanjeeva Rao and Krishnaveni, who are agriculture workers, Renuka is not in a position to join the team due to financial constraints. Now, she is working as a salesgirl in a shopping mall for a living.

Renuka was selected for climbing Mt Everest in 2018 while she was studying Intermediate second year in Seethampeta government junior college. She had successfully completed three-stage training for the expedition at Vijayawada, Darjeeling and Ladakh. Later, she had taken part in the mountaineering expedition along with her team members. 

However, their trekking expedition was stopped after reaching a height of 7,900 metres out of the total 8,848 metres due to bad weather.  Though she missed an opportunity to achieve her goal in mountaineering,  Renuka won accolades from Srikakulam district and Seethampeta ITDA officials for her attempt to climb Mount Everest.  

After that, she studied Bachelor of Physical Education (PET training) in West Godavari district to sustain her physical fitness and completed it just three months ago. At a time she was looking for an opportunity in mountaineering, Hyderabad-based Transcend Adventures had selected her for the Kilimanjaro expedition. 

“I was asked to pay Rs 3 lakh for travel expenses. I could not mobilise Rs 3 lakh despite my best efforts. ‘’ Renuka said, adding that she even met District Collector Shrikesh B Latkhar during Spandana seeking financial aid. As she could not find a way out and was vexed with all her attempts proving futile, she joined as a salesgirl in a shopping mall for a salary of Rs 9,000 to help her parents run the family. 

“I joined Bachelor of Physical Education instead of general graduation to sustain my physical fitness to participate in mountaineering in future. Though I got the opportunity to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, my financial status is not supporting me to join the expedition team. I could not find any PET job in private and government institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So I have joined as a salesgirl,’’ she told TNIE. “I have a dream to hoist the Indian national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro. If the government extends help, I will show the mettle of tribal girls,’’ Renuka said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mount Kilimanjaro Andhra Pradesh girl Mt Kilimanjaro
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp