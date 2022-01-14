Government aims to provide quality education and job opportunities: Andhra Pradesh Edu Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal was not only to provide degrees to students but also to provide quality education along with job opportunities in a nationally competitive manner.

Suresh spoke at the virtual launch of two new courses in Indira Gandhi National Open Universal University (IGNOU) on Thursday. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Baisa, University vice-chancellor and professor Nageswara Rao and others also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister asserted that special efforts were being made under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide quality education in the state. Stating that many innovative initiatives have been taken for the betterment of education in the state, he said these schemes are being lauded at the national level.

The Education Minister observed that IGNOU has been disseminating knowledge to society by increasing the gross enrolment ratio across the country through universal distance education programs since its inception.

He further congratulated the University for achieving NAAC A ++ grade and providing over two hundred certificates, diploma, degree, and doctoral programs. The two new postgraduate courses, Environmental and Occupational Health, cover a wide range of topics related to the general environment, including workplace conditions, side effects, assessment of how harmful they are to health, etc.

The two courses would contribute to the promotion of environmental impact on health, Suresh opined. The Minister further said the courses would help to achieve Sustainable Development Goals of developed and developing countries to reach partnerships in health and well-being as well as other sustainable development impacts.

The Education Minister also added that the government is evolving steps to design and implement a feasible plan to address the gaps in cognitive status in environmental and occupational health. NEP-2020 envisages facilitating learning for all students with special emphasis on socio-economic backward groups (SEDGs), he said.