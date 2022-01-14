TDP leader murdered, Chandrababu Naidu alleges YSRC hand

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Gundlapadu village in Guntur district after a local TDP leader was murdered by unidentified persons on Thursday morning. The deceased, Thota Chandraiah (36), was a follower of TDP Macherla in-charge, Brahma Reddy.

When he was heading to his fields on Thursday morning, a few unidentified persons murdered him with stones and knives. Later, a few locals found him dead and informed the police. The police reached the spot and tried to shift the body for autopsy, but Chandraiah’s family said they wouldn’t allow anybody to touch the body until Brahma Reddy arrived.

With this, tension prevailed in the village and the police deployed additional forces to prevent any untoward incidents. Finally, the police managed to shift the body for autopsy. The police filed a case and an investigation is on. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, State in-charge Atchannaidu and others visited the family and consoled them.

“MLA Pinnelli is frightened by the response the TDP is getting from the people. He is trying cheap politics by attacking and killing our party members,” the TDP chief alleged and demanded that the Director-General of Police ensure a fair investigation and arrest the real culprits. He also announced Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved family.