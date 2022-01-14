Water to Tirupati airport restored after works, clarifies civic body

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao lodged a complaint with the Union Civil Aviation minister regarding the disruption of water supply to the Tirupati airport, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) said water supply was stopped to the airport on January 10 to carry out maintenance works.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in his letter, addressed to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alleged that the MCT stopped water supply to the Tirupati airport hours after entry was denied to a few YSRC supporters on Monday evening.

“The highhanded, vengeful and thoughtless action has inconvenienced hundreds of passengers who travel to and from Tirupati and caused serious hardships to the families in residential quarters,” he said in the letter. GVL requested the union minister to initiate a high-level inquiry into the incident and take up the matter with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to see that such incidents do not recur in the State airports.

“To plug the breakdown of the valve of the 37-kilometer pipeline, the water supply to the airport was disconnected on January 10 and within hours, it was restored,” clarified superintendent engineer of the MCT T Mohan in a press statement. The water supply was stopped following a complaint that residents at airport employees’ quarters were getting water mixed with sewage and it was restored hours after repairing the pipeline, he clarified.