8 arrested for Guntur TDP leader’s murder

GUNTUR: Guntur rural police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah at Gundlapadu. Disclosing this to media persons, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said, “We formed four special teams to nab the assailants soon after the murder of TDP leader on Thursday. Additional forces have been deployed in Gundlapadu to avert any untoward incident.”

After collecting evidence from the scene of offence, the special teams traced the hideout of the accused under the Nagarjuna Sagar police station limits and all of them were arrested in the early hours of Friday.

The accused were identified as Chinta Sivaramaiah, Kotaiah, Ramaiah, Rama Koteswara Rao, Srinivasa Rao, Anjaneyulu, Siva Narayana and Adinarayana of Gundlapadu. Blood-stained clothes and weapons used in the murder were seized from them.

The SP said the preliminary investigation revealed that Chandraiah had a dispute with the main accused Sivaramaiah over the construction of a cement road. Having learnt that Chandraiah was planning to eliminate him, Sivaramaiah with the help of seven others plotted the murder. They waylaid and attacked Chandraiah in Gundlapadu in the early hours of Thursday. Chandraiah died on the spot in the attack. The accused confessed to killing Chandraiah. There was no political angle in the murder of the TDP leader, the SP asserted.

Congratulating the special teams for cracking the murder case within 24 hours, Vishal Gunni said any attempt to disturb peace and create law and order problem in the Guntur rural police limits would not be tolerated.