STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8 arrested for Guntur TDP leader’s murder

The SP said the preliminary investigation revealed that Chandraiah had a dispute with the main accused Sivaramaiah over the construction of a cement road.

Published: 15th January 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur rural police arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah at Gundlapadu. Disclosing this to media persons, Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said, “We formed four special teams to nab the assailants soon after the murder of TDP leader on Thursday. Additional forces have been deployed in Gundlapadu to avert any untoward incident.” 

After collecting evidence from the scene of offence, the special teams traced the hideout of the accused under the Nagarjuna Sagar police station limits and all of them were arrested in the early hours of Friday. 
The accused were identified as Chinta Sivaramaiah, Kotaiah, Ramaiah, Rama Koteswara Rao, Srinivasa Rao, Anjaneyulu, Siva Narayana and Adinarayana of Gundlapadu. Blood-stained clothes and weapons used in the murder were seized from them.

The SP said the preliminary investigation revealed that Chandraiah had a dispute with the main accused Sivaramaiah over the construction of a cement road. Having learnt that Chandraiah was planning to eliminate him, Sivaramaiah with the help of seven others plotted the murder. They waylaid and attacked Chandraiah in Gundlapadu in the early hours of Thursday. Chandraiah died on the spot in the attack. The accused confessed to killing Chandraiah. There was no political angle in the murder of the TDP leader, the SP asserted. 

Congratulating the special teams for cracking the murder case within 24 hours, Vishal Gunni said any attempt to disturb peace and create law and order problem in the Guntur rural police limits would not be tolerated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP leader murder Guntur Rural police Macherla murder
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp