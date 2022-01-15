Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan, wife take part in Sankranti celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi participated in Sankranti celebrations at the goshala near their Tadepalli residence on Friday. Attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva, the CM graced the event and extended greetings to all people present on the occasion.

Bhogi was celebrated in a traditional manner at the goshala, reflecting the true spirit of Sankranti celebrations in rural Andhra. The CM couple were welcomed by the traditional Poornakumbham by priests amid Vedic chants.

On the occasion, he performed gopuja and goseva besides donating rice to Haridasu. He witnessed the celebrations, which included Bhogi bonfire, Gangireddu Aata, Kolatam and other traditional dances.

Songs sung by popular singer Mangli were an added attraction. Speaking on the occasion, he wished for the good of Telugu people across the globe and wished the people of the state a happy Sankranti.