Ministers, MLA in Andhra Pradesh test positive for Covid

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and incumbent Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasad Rao has tested positive for Covid-19. Though he was admitted to RIMS Hospital four days ago, an official statement was issued Friday confirming his infection.

Dharmana Prasad was all praise of facilities at RIMS and said the government has put a lot of effort into improving the health infrastructure. Meanwhile, tourism minister Muttamsetty Srinivas Rao also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and went into home isolation.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkaterswara Rao (Nani) and Telugu Desam Party leader Vangaveeti Radha have also tested positive and admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.