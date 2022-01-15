STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD offers 256 Ongole cattle to Prakasam ryots

For the preparation of the prasadam, the TTD board had agreed to buy 6,000 quintals of Bengal gram, grown organically, from the district authorities at a suitable support price.

Published: 15th January 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ongole bull (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of its programme to promote organic farming, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be giving 256 cattle of Ongole breed to farmers in Prakasam district. On Tuesday, 40 cows and bulls of the breed arrived at Chirala, Korisapadu, Ardhaveedu and Martur mandals. The remaining cattle will be provided to those who have already submitted applications for the same, shortly. Organic farmers from 45 of the 56 mandals in the district have applied for the programme.

“The TTD has sanctioned a cow or a pair of bulls per farmer under its ZBNF/organic farming programme. The first batch of Ongole breed cattle arrived here on Tuesday and distributed to the farmers the same day. The remaining number of animals will be given to the beneficiaries within a couple of days,” Subhashini, ZBNF district programme manager, said. 

For the preparation of the prasadam, the TTD board had agreed to buy 6,000 quintals of Bengal gram, grown organically, from the district authorities at a suitable support price. As such, 625 farmers gave their consent to grow the crop through ZBNF or organic farming technique with support from the district agriculture officials.

In continuation to the mentioned agreement, the TTD recently decided to provide 162 cows and 92 bulls of Ongole breed to the farmers of the district. Accordingly, 40 Ongole cattle were sent to the farmers in Martur, Chirala, Korisapadu and Ardhaveedu mandals on Tuesday. These cattle belong to the TTD’s Palamaner farm and the transport cost was borne by the devasthanam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD Zero Budget Natural Farming programme TTD prasadam organic bengal gram
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp