10K allowed for darshan at Srisailam temple

On the directions of Endowments Commissioner, Srisailam temple executive officer S Lavanna held a meeting with temple staff on Sunday. 

Published: 17th January 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam have decided to stop Sparsha dharshan, arjitha sevas in view of the rising Covid cases. Only 10,000 devotees will be allowed for general darshans on booking their slots online.

The EO said the new guidelines come into force from Monday. “Maximum of 10,000 devotees will be allowed in a day and they can avail only general darshan. The devotees will not be served teertham and prasadam,” he added.

However in view of the devotees who have already arrives, the number of persons allowed for Arjitha Seva on Monday has been reduced to 50 per cent.

