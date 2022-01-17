Andhra administers over 7 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in one year

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is completing one year since the first dose of Covid vaccine was administered on January 17, 2021. As many as 7,52,50,365 doses were administered in the last one year (till 8 pm on January 16). While the first dose was administered to 4,23,29,191, the second dose was given to 3,26,58,865 and booster dose to 2,62,309.

According to the data, the State has achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose for 18 plus age group. Now, the officials concerned are focusing on administering the first jab to 15 to 18 year age group and booster dose to health care workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 60 years.

As on 8 pm on January 16, as many as 21,42,591 in 15-18 age group, 1,12,99,553 senior citizens (60 plus), 2,26,96,155 (45-60 age group), and 3,91,12,066 (18-44 age group) have been administered vaccine, at least once dose.

According to Cowin portal, Andhra Pradesh is placed tenth among all the States in the country for administrating 7.52 crore doses. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 23.09 crore doses, followed by 14.31 crore in Maharashtra, 11.39 crore in West Bengal, 10.74 crore in Madhya Pradesh and 10.70 crore in Bihar in the next four places. The neighbouring states of Karnataka (9.14 core) and Tamil Nadu (8.98 core) are ahead of AP in the number of doses vaccinated. The officials said that given the population of Andhra Pradesh, which is around five crore (approximately), the number of doses administered so far is quite significant and exuded confidence of covering the entire eligible population in the coming days.

They said they were able to administer that many doses thanks to effective strategies adopted by the State government. Several special drives were conducted periodically to vaccinate the eligible population while regulating the flow of vaccines to the state.

Among the two types of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- being administered by the government, Covishield was administered more. A total of 6,24,94,453 doses of Covishiled were administered as compared to 1,26,92,356 doses of Covaxin.