STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra administers over 7 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in one year

According to the data, the State has achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose for 18 plus age group.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is completing one year since the first dose of Covid vaccine was administered on January 17, 2021. As many as 7,52,50,365 doses were administered in the last one year (till 8 pm on January 16). While the first dose was administered to 4,23,29,191, the second dose was given to 3,26,58,865 and booster dose to 2,62,309. 

According to the data, the State has achieved 100 per cent administration of the first dose for 18 plus age group. Now, the officials concerned are focusing on administering the first jab to 15 to 18 year age group and booster dose to health care workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 60 years. 

As on 8 pm on January 16, as many as 21,42,591 in 15-18 age group, 1,12,99,553 senior citizens (60 plus), 2,26,96,155 (45-60 age group), and 3,91,12,066 (18-44 age group) have been administered vaccine, at least once dose. 

According to Cowin portal, Andhra Pradesh is placed tenth among all the States in the country for administrating 7.52 crore doses. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 23.09 crore doses, followed by 14.31 crore in Maharashtra, 11.39 crore in West Bengal, 10.74 crore in Madhya Pradesh and 10.70 crore in Bihar in the next four places. The neighbouring states of Karnataka (9.14 core) and Tamil Nadu (8.98 core) are ahead of AP in the number of doses vaccinated. The officials said that given the population of Andhra Pradesh, which is around five crore (approximately), the number of doses administered so far is quite significant and exuded confidence of covering the entire eligible population in the coming days.

They said they were able to administer that many doses thanks to effective strategies adopted by the State government. Several special drives were conducted periodically to vaccinate the eligible population while regulating the flow of vaccines to the state. 

Among the two types of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- being administered by the government, Covishield was administered more. A total of 6,24,94,453 doses of Covishiled were administered as compared to 1,26,92,356 doses of Covaxin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp