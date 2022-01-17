Five days of rain changes State’s ‘deficit’ status to ‘large excess’ in Jan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Just five days of rains that lashed Andhra Pradesh between January 12 and 16 saw an about-turn of the rainfall status from ‘large deficit’ to ‘large excess’ in the month of January, till date. As on January 16, 18.3 mm average rainfall was recorded in the State as against the normal average rainfall of 7.3 mm.

According to the weekly report issued by the Agriculture department, from January 1 to 12, the State recorded only 1.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 6.1 mm, a 72 per cent deviation from the normal on the negative side. But it all changed with a brief spell of heavy rains that lashed the State after January 12.

When the cumulative rainfall is taken for the current water year starting from June 1, 2021, the State has normal rainfall with a deviation of 15.7 per cent. As against the normal rainfall of 859.3 mm, the State recorded 993.9 mm of rainfall.

However, in December, the State received less than normal rains. The average rainfall received was 18.1 mm as against the normal rainfall of 25.4 mm, a 28.7 per cent deficient, whereas the rainfall during the same period of previous year was 26.7 mm, an excess of 5.1 per cent from normal.

The rainfall in December was excess (+20% & above) in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, normal (-19% to +19%) in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts, deficient (-20% to -59%) in Nellore and Anantapur and the remaining districts received scanty (-60% to -99%) rainfall. Out of 670 mandals, 117 mandals have no rainfall, 269 mandals have received scanty rainfall, 97 deficient rainfall, 65 mandals normal rainfall and 122 mandals excess rainfall.

During the North East Monsoon period from 1st October, 2021 to 31 st December 2021, 373 mandals experienced dry spells, out of which 245 mandals had single dry spells and 128 mandals had double dry spells. As on January 12 , for Rabi season, actual sown area was 14.40 lakh hectares against normal sowing area of 17.88 lakh hectares, that is 81% of normal sowing was done — coarse grains (paddy, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi etc) 64% of normal, pulses 87% of normal, and oil seeds 92% of normal.