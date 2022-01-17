Kadapa district reports 786 new coronavirus cases in three days

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa district has reported 786 new Covid-19 cases in the last three days. This sharp rise has become a cause for concern for health officials.

The authorities have attributed the sudden surge to complacency in following Covid regulations in the last three days in view of Sankranti.

While a total of 312 cases were recorded over the last week, the daily cases shot to 786 with 236, 377 and 173 cases on January 14,15 and 16 respectively.

Underlining the need for augmenting more oxygen cylinders, the health authorities have installed oxygen generating units at all government area hospitals, which were inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan

Mohan Reddy. Further, the district administration has readied 2,572 beds of which 400 are ICU and 2,172 are non-ICU beds at 36 hospitals in the district. Also, eight oxygen concentrators have been set up at Public Health Centres (PHCs).

District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) Dr K Nagaraju said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to tackle the third wave of the virus.

In an official release, SP KKN Anburajan warned that fines will be collected from those venturing out without masks and flouting Covid norms.