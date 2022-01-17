STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kurnool district officials set up ‘104’ toll-free call centres

In view of spurt in Covid-19 cases, Kurnool district officials have arranged 65 centres to receive calls through ‘104’ toll-free number round-the-clock.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A make-shift Covid-19 ward set up in Chennai on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: In view of spurt in Covid-19 cases, Kurnool district officials have arranged 65 centres to receive calls through ‘104’ toll-free number round-the-clock. Daily count of cases in the district has increased, taking the active cases above 1,000-mark on Sunday. 

The district reported 168 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking active cases to 1,020. The district’s tally went to 1,25,357 besides 854 Covid deaths. As many as 1,23,483 have recovered so far.

With the recent surge, the district administration has arranged 59 Covid hospitals, including 23 governments and 36 private management hospitals across the district. Over 2,500 beds have been set up at these hospitals along with oxygen supply facilities.

In addition, four Covid Care Centers were also being arranged to provide isolation facilities at TIDCO housing buildings at Kurnool, Nandyal, Adoni and Yemmiganur towns.

However, several people are unaware of the facilities being provided at the hospitals, an official said. “Due to this, the district administration has focused on providing guidance and immediate shifting to hospitals,” Collector P Koteswara Rao said. Every ‘104’ call centre has 50 staff, including 25 from medical and health department and another 25 from education department like teachers. 

Their objective is to provide quality medication within time to every infected person at hospitals, Covid Care Centres and home isolation, the Collector said. Recently, Joint Collector Manajir Zeelni Samoon also conducted an orientation programme for medical staff and teachers working at the call centres.

