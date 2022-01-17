STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spandana cancelled in Prakasam dist

The district authorities announced that the weekly Spandana programme, held every Monday, has been cancelled amid rising Covid cases. 

Published: 17th January 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities announced that the weekly Spandana programme, held every Monday, has been cancelled amid rising Covid cases. 

In a press release, district Collector Pravin Kumar urged the public not to come to the district headquarters to attend the weekly public grievance redressal programme. He said as an alternative, they can utilise the toll free number: 1077 to report their problems at ‘Dial Your  Collector’ programme. 

Similarly, district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg also  announced that the Monday-public grievance redressal programme held at the District Police Office (DPO) stands cancelled. She said it will be conducted via videoconference.

The SP will be available to address people’s grievances via zoom videoconference on Monday from 11 am to 2:30 pm. People have to register their complaints at their nearest police stations/circle offices/DSP offices in advance. The SP appealed to the public to adhere to Covid protocol in the wake of rising infections.

