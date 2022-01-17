STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State logs over 4K new Covid cases

Active caseload crosses 26,000-mark; tally touches 21.06 lakh; 650 patients recover

Published: 17th January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid surge continued in the State with over 4,500 new infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State reported 4,570 new cases from 30,022 samples, taking the overall tally to more than 21.06 lakh. 

The State has so far tested more than 3.18 crore samples. The number of active cases also went past 26,000 with the surge in infections over the past few weeks.

Though there was a marginal decrease in new infections when compared to Saturday, it was attributed to fewer number of samples tested.A total of 4,955 cases were reported from more than 35,000 samples on Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, seven districts reported lesser number of infections when compared to Saturday. Chittoor district logged the highest of 1,124 new infections followed by 1,028 in Visakhapatnam. The remaining 11 districts reported less than 400 new infections with the lowest of 95 in West Godavari.

The spike in new infections led to the cumulative infections in Anantapur district touch 1.60 lakh-mark, Chittoor’s tally went past 2.55 lakh, 2.97 lakh in East Godavari, the highest among all the districts. Kadapa and Nellore’s tally went past 1.17 and 1.49 lakh respectively, while Visakhapatnam’s gross cases touched 1.64 lakh-mark.

The recoveries, however, were on the higher side with more than 650 patients recovering. The number of overall recoveries reached to 20.65 lakh. Meanwhile, active cases surged past 26,000-mark and 11 of the 13 districts now have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 6,080 in Chittoor followed by 5,619 in Visakhapatnam. West Godavari has the lowest caseload of 379.

Only one death was reported in State, taking the overall fatalities to 14,510. The lone fatality was reported from Chittoor district, taking its gross deaths to 1,960, the highest among all the 13 districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new infections Covid surge
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp