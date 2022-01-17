State logs over 4K new Covid cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid surge continued in the State with over 4,500 new infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. The State reported 4,570 new cases from 30,022 samples, taking the overall tally to more than 21.06 lakh.

The State has so far tested more than 3.18 crore samples. The number of active cases also went past 26,000 with the surge in infections over the past few weeks.

Though there was a marginal decrease in new infections when compared to Saturday, it was attributed to fewer number of samples tested.A total of 4,955 cases were reported from more than 35,000 samples on Saturday.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, seven districts reported lesser number of infections when compared to Saturday. Chittoor district logged the highest of 1,124 new infections followed by 1,028 in Visakhapatnam. The remaining 11 districts reported less than 400 new infections with the lowest of 95 in West Godavari.

The spike in new infections led to the cumulative infections in Anantapur district touch 1.60 lakh-mark, Chittoor’s tally went past 2.55 lakh, 2.97 lakh in East Godavari, the highest among all the districts. Kadapa and Nellore’s tally went past 1.17 and 1.49 lakh respectively, while Visakhapatnam’s gross cases touched 1.64 lakh-mark.

The recoveries, however, were on the higher side with more than 650 patients recovering. The number of overall recoveries reached to 20.65 lakh. Meanwhile, active cases surged past 26,000-mark and 11 of the 13 districts now have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 6,080 in Chittoor followed by 5,619 in Visakhapatnam. West Godavari has the lowest caseload of 379.

Only one death was reported in State, taking the overall fatalities to 14,510. The lone fatality was reported from Chittoor district, taking its gross deaths to 1,960, the highest among all the 13 districts.