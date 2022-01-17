YSR statue row: TDP opposes arrest of two leaders

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP leaders staged protests in Narasaraopet opposing the arrest of TDP party members for allegedly stealing the YSR statue. On January 13, the statue of former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy was stolen in Jonnalagadda.

On January 14, YSRC leaders filed a complaint with Narasaraopet police who tracked two TDP members through CCTV cameras and took them into custody for investigation.

Opposing this, TDP leaders led by Narasaraopet TDP in-charge Chadalavada Aravinda Babu staged protests demanding the police to immediately release the persons in custody. As the TDP members staged protests on roads, which reportedly caused heavy traffic, the police tried to shift them.

Aravinda Babu then fell ill and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Several TDP leaders visited him. Condemning police behaviour, TDP leaders staged protests on Sunday and also accused the police of not intervening when YSRC leaders were attacking TDP leaders.

Narasaraopet DSP Vijaya Bhaskar said, the allegations of TDP members that Aravinda Babu was beaten by the police are completely false. They didn’t take any permission to stage protests and were causing inconvenience to the public. Some of them also wrecked a police vehicle, he added.