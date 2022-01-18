STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra family treats future son-in-law with 365 different types of food on Makar Sankranti

The spread included 30 different varieties of curries, rice, Pulihora, Biryani, traditional Godavari sweets, hot and cold beverages, biscuits, fruits, cakes were prepared for the event.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

The arrangement became a talk of the town in both East and West Godavari districts. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

WEST GODAVARI: An Andhra family from Narsapuram in West Godavari district treated their future son-in-law with 365 different types of food on Sunday on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival.

"To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year", said a family member. The couple would reportedly get married after the festival.

Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna are going to marry their son Saikrishna to a gold trader Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi's daughter Kundavi.

As the festival came before the marriage, the bride's grandfather Achanta Govind and grandmother Nagamani arranged a treat for their grandson-in-law. Immediate family members of both bride and the groom participated in this grand pre-wedding reception.

It has also been revealed that 30 different varieties of curries, rice, Pulihora, Biryani, traditional Godavari sweets, hot and cold beverages, biscuits, fruits, cakes were prepared for the event.

The arrangement became a talk of the town in both East and West Godavari districts. Both the Godavari districts are known for their warm hospitality. They treat the guests with utmost obligingness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makar Sankranti Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp