Former CM Chandrababu Naidu test positive for Covid-19

Naidu's son and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Published: 18th January 2022

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19.

Naidu, in a tweet, said he had mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

Naidu's son and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.  

Several MLAs and ministers from the State have tested positive for the virus in the past few days and are either under home quarantine or hospitalised.

