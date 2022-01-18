Former CM Chandrababu Naidu test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19.

Naidu, in a tweet, said he had mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.



I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022

Naidu's son and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

Several MLAs and ministers from the State have tested positive for the virus in the past few days and are either under home quarantine or hospitalised.