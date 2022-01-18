Former CM Chandrababu Naidu test positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19.
Naidu, in a tweet, said he had mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.
I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.
Naidu's son and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
Several MLAs and ministers from the State have tested positive for the virus in the past few days and are either under home quarantine or hospitalised.