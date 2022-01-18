STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land survey: CM Jagan to unveil  records of 29k acres

The land registrations will now commence in 37 villages, where the land resurvey has been completed.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will unveil the new land records pertaining to 29,563 acres of land, which were re-surveyed after 100 years under YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku mariu Bhu Raksha Pathakam. The records of these 21,404 landholdings were prepared after settling 3,304 objections. 

The land registrations will now commence in 37 villages, where the land resurvey has been completed. The land resurveys across the State is expected to be completed by June 2023, in a phased manner.

Resurvey became a necessity as the land litigations have increased with landholding under the same survey number getting divided among the inheritors over years and in the subsequent transactions, disputes arose. Now, after land resurveys, the records will be digitised and maintained in a transparent manner, as a unique number would be allocated to them. 

The entire process has been taken up at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore engaging as many as 4,5000 survey teams, 70 core base stations, 2,000 rovers and the latest geo-tagging and geo-satellite mapping technologies are being used. Under the single window scheme, land documents with government guarantees will be issued after re-survey, making land transactions and getting bank loans on the lands easier.  To avoid duplication and prevent manipulation of records, free survey stones will be installed detailing the boundaries of the landholdings.

