Woman bludgeons, sets ‘abusive’ husband on fire

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman attacked her husband with a pestle and later set him ablaze after pouring petrol on him. The incident took place in Giddalur town of Prakasam district early on Monday morning. She then went to Giddalur police station, gave a confession and surrendered herself.

Giddalur CI Firoz said, the accused, A Ankalamma (33), was from Sriram Nagar locality of Giddalur town. The couple married 10 years ago and have three children. Her husband, Anji alias Chiranjeevi (40), was a liquor addict and had been harassing Ankalamma for money. He would abuse and beat her every day for money.

Anji started quarrelling with his wife and demanded money from her on Sunday night. She retaliated and attacked him with the pestle. After he fainted, she set him ablaze and he died.