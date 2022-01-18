STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman bludgeons, sets ‘abusive’ husband on fire

A woman attacked her husband with a pestle and later set him ablaze after pouring petrol on him.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman attacked her husband with a pestle and later set him ablaze after pouring petrol on him. The incident took place in Giddalur town of Prakasam district early on Monday morning. She then went to Giddalur police station, gave a confession and surrendered herself. 

Giddalur CI Firoz said, the accused, A Ankalamma (33), was from Sriram Nagar locality of Giddalur town. The couple married 10 years ago and have three children. Her husband, Anji alias Chiranjeevi (40), was a liquor addict and had been harassing Ankalamma for money. He would abuse and beat her every day for money. 

Anji started quarrelling with his wife and demanded money from her on Sunday night. She retaliated and attacked him with the pestle. After he fainted, she set him ablaze and he died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abusive Husband
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp