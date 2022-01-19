12k people get clear land records in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday dedicated land records pertaining to 29,563 acres in 21,404 land holdings belonging to 12,776 people to the nation, after completion of comprehensive land resurvey under the ‘YSR Jagananna Sashwata Bhoo Hakku Mariyu Bhoo Raksha Pathakam’. The land resurvey taken up as a pilot project in 51 villages was completed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said such a land resurvey was initiated after 100 years, like nowhere in the country, using the latest technologies to ensure transparent records and put a stop to land disputes. He said starting today, registrations of land and properties will be done in 37 village secretariats of these 51 villages where the land resurvey has been completed and in the remaining 14 villages, it will commence in another three weeks.

He said the main objective of the entire exercise is to ensure transparent transactions of land and other immovable property without any disputes and litigations.

“Today, I instruct the officials to ensure that any land or house site being registered henceforth should be done only after sub division, mutation and other necessary processes to ensure there would not be any litigation over the land deals in future,” he said.

The Chief Minister said after the completion of the entire land resurvey, all the land records will be litigation-free and each will have a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number, which takes subdivisions into account. “After completing this major reform, clear title deeds will be given to land owners in a single window system. Every land holding will be provided with boundary stones at free of cost, negating any chance of duplicate registration, tampering and corruption,” he explained.

Jagan said no one wishes for their hard earned properties to end up in disputes after them without benefiting their near and dear ones.“Today, 80 to 90 per cent of the civil cases are pertaining to land disputes. We have decided to tackle this issue, as after a land survey done by the British, such a survey was not carried out and even the Jamabandi system, which was in vogue till 1983, was also scrapped without any alternative to the same. Our objective is to put an end to the discrepancies in registered value and measurements of a land holding to the actual value and measurements of it,” he explained.

On the occasion, he recalled that during his Padayatra across the State, he received several representations from the people about the land disputes and how they lost their valuable properties to encroachments and falsified records. “Land resurvey was the solution for it and my government has taken it up using the latest technologies like no other state from December 21, 2020 and will complete it by 2023,” he said.

The Chief Minister said now onwards, field level applications will be processed in 15 days and patta subdivision applications in 30 days by village surveyors. Stakeholders will be involved in every aspect and at every stage of the survey. Settlement of appeals and objections will be done by nodal mobile magistrate teams.

“Let me assure you all, hereafter, the hard earned wealth in the form of land of any individual will be safeguarded against any tampering and encroachments by falsification of records. True owners of land can transact their lands without any problems in future,” Jagan asserted.

Comprehensive land survey across State

Land resurvey was started on December 21, 2020

The resurvey will be completed by 2023

10,150 surveyors have been trained in latest technologies

4,500 survey teams with the help of 70 CORS base stations, and 2,000 land rovers, drones and other technologies surveying lands across State