74% students attend schools on second day in AP after Sankranti vacation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day after the Sankranti vacation, 74 per cent of the students attended schools in Andhra Pradesh. The highest attendance of 81.90 per cent was recorded in Kadapa district. On Monday, 61 per cent of the students had attended the schools.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the state government has laid a special focus on students’ health and instructed the managements to run their educational institutions by strictly following Covid protocols.

The students’ strength is gradually increasing. After Kadapa, 81 per cent of students attended schools in Guntur district, followed by 80 per cent in Anantapur, 78 per cent in Kurnool and 77 per cent in Chittoor. “The State government has made all arrangements to conduct classes with all due care so that parents do not have to worry about the health of their children,” the minister said.

Deadline extended

The APPSC has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) till January 29.