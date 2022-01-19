Casino row: Opposition parties demand action against organisers, minister Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP and BJP lashed out at the YSRC government for bringing in casino culture into the State. A day after it came to light that a casino-type gambling was organised in the K Convention hall reportedly belonging to minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), TDP general secretary and senior leader Varla Ramaiah said that when the Telugu people were celebrating Sankranti in a traditional manner, the ministers in the YSRC government themselves were encouraging casinos in the State.

“Hundreds of crores of rupees were exchanged during the Sankranthi festivities at the convention hall belonging to a minister. What action will Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take against the minister?” Ramaiah questioned.Ramaiah also lashed out at the police department for not taking any action against the organisers of gambling.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju took a swipe at the silence maintained by the YSRC government over the illegal activity and said it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the traditional Sankranti festival.Party state secretary N Ramesh Naidu said that Kodali Nani was trying to get a new name as ‘casino minister’ rather than ‘buthula mantri’.