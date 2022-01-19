Chandrababu Naidu pays tributes to NTR on death anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday gave a call to party cadres to rededicate themselves to the people’s wellbeing and development, ahead of NT Rama Rao’s birth centenary celebrations on May 28.

Naidu paid rich tributes to NTR on the latter’s 26th death anniversary and recalled his landmark journey from being an ordinary person to an extraordinary leader. Born into a small farmer’s family, NTR rose to bring self-respect and identity to the Telugu race all over the world, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said the party will be completing 40 years in March this year. “Also, NTR’s birth centenary will be celebrated on May 28. Both the occasions will stand out as important events not just for the party cadres but for Telugu people everywhere.”

Naidu asserted that the TDP would continue its selfless services regardless if it is in power or not. “In these troubled times, the TDP should further step up its struggles and agitations for the sake of the people. The party cadres will have to engage in fiercer agitations because the whole state is stuck in a deep crisis due to the YCP government’s failures.”

Naidu said with the inspiration provided by NTR, the TDP will remain dedicated to the cause of people’s welfare.Naidu recalled how NTR dominated the film industry as an undisputed stalwart.