STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guv, Jagan wish speedy recovery of Chandrababu Naidu from Covid

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed concern over Naidu testing positive for Covid-19.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,’’ the TDP chief tweeted. On Monday, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh tested positive for coronavirus. 

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed concern over Naidu testing positive for Covid-19. “I express concern over Leader of Opposition Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, testing positive for COVID-19. I wishing for speedy recovery of Sri Chandrababu, by taking all precautions as per  advice of the doctors,’’ the Governor tweeted. “Wishing a speedy recovery & good health for Sri @ncbn garu,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet. BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also wished Naidu a speedy recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp