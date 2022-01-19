Guv, Jagan wish speedy recovery of Chandrababu Naidu from Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,’’ the TDP chief tweeted. On Monday, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh tested positive for coronavirus.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed concern over Naidu testing positive for Covid-19. “I express concern over Leader of Opposition Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, testing positive for COVID-19. I wishing for speedy recovery of Sri Chandrababu, by taking all precautions as per advice of the doctors,’’ the Governor tweeted. “Wishing a speedy recovery & good health for Sri @ncbn garu,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet. BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also wished Naidu a speedy recovery.