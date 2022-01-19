Industries Minister Gowtham Reddy reviews progress of ports, airports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ports and airports’ development in the State with officials concerned and directed them to initiate measures for the implementation of the 2022-23 action plan.

Taking stock of the progress of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, the minister wanted the officials to prepare an action plan by February 4, when they will meet again to discuss the issue. With regard to progress of the KRIS City project in Nellore, APIIC MD Subrhamanyam said the bidding process has been completed.

Pointing out that various wings of industries’ departments are operating separate portals, the minister directed the officials to create a single social media platform for all the portals. He asked the officials to incorporate links of EDB, MSME, APIIC, Maritime Board in a single website. It was decided to hold a meeting with Minister for Finance Bugganna Rajendranath on Friday. He enquired about the budget proposals for the department and gave suggestions for budget proposals stressing on industrial incentives.