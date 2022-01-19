Vijayawada among top 11 cities in Streets for People Challenge, Kakinada wins big

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Two cities from Andhra Pradesh — Vijayawada and Kakinada — won awards in Streets for People and Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Vijayawada found place among top eleven cities in the country, of the total 40, for involving the community at every step in the Streets for People Challenge. Kakinada has secured the award for converting an under-utilised street space into a protected pedestrian plaza in Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge category.

With an aim of making the streets pedestrian-friendly, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has given NRP Road in Satyanarayanapuram a facelift. In November 2020, the civic body launched ‘Streets 4 People’ design competition to crowdsource innovative ideas and attract citizen participation in making streets as a safe, healthy and happy public space for all.

VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said the ‘Streets for People Challenge’ was organised in partnership with the Smart City Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and ITDP-India Programme.

The main purpose of the challenge is to make some of the city’s streets pedestrian-friendly and pleasant, and to repair and redecorate some non-commutable roads. The total length of the project is 1.2 km, out of which 400 meters stretch was completed in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 19 lakh. The newly-renovated stretch will pave the way for the optimisation and utilisation of congested roads in the city (proposing and implementing multi-utility zones, parking lots, pedestrian walkways). A cash prize of Rs 50 lakh will be presented to Vijayawada by the Centre and the civic body will take up more innovative projects in the city, he said.

Meanwhile, Kakinada is among the 10 winning cities in the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge, a national initiative to shape neighbourhoods across India that support healthy early childhood development.

In the first stage of the challenge, Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) and Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) sent proposals to implement neighbourhood-level pilot projects improving public spaces, streets, transport, and access to services to enhance the health and wellbeing of 0-5 year old children and their care-givers.

In February 2021, Kakinada was shortlisted by an expert committee from over 60 cities across the country. Over the next seven months, it was part of a cohort of 25 cities that received technical assistance and capacity building to solicit citizen participation, implement trials and pilots, and build consensus around their proposals.

KSCCL and KMC chose Ramarao Peta to test the pilot interventions as the area attracts huge footfall due to the presence of numerous early childhood development facilities and has a relatively higher vulnerable population. The interventions included creation of a toddler zone and pedestrian plaza at Eat Street, creating spaces for play near informal settlements at Anand Bharati, and activating dead spaces at Vivekananda Park. Eat Street was transformed into a dedicated toddler zone and shaded seating was added for their care-givers.

Anand Bharati playground was transformed into a play area with learning aids, sensory play elements, improved lighting facilities and shaded seating spaces for young children and care-givers. Under-utilised spaces in Vivekananda Park were revitalised from an early childhood lens. An open-air theatre inside the park was renovated along with a trial play track and a sensory play zone for toddlers. “Over the next two years, Kakinada and the other winners will be supported to scale up infant, toddler, caregiver-friendly neighbourhood interventions across the city ,’’ KMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said.

Toddler-friendly zones in Kakinada win award

Kakinada secured the award for converting an under-utilised street space into a protected pedestrian plaza in Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge

KSCCL and KMC chose Ramarao Peta to test pilot interventions as the area attracts huge footfall

The interventions included creation of a toddler zone and pedestrian plaza at Eat Street, creating spaces for play near informal settlements at Anand Bharati, and activating dead spaces at Vivekananda Park

VMC to get Rs 50 lakh from Centre

VMC gave NRP Road in Satyanarayanapuram a face-lift

Total length of the project is 1.2 km, out of which 400-m stretch was completed in first phase at a cost of Rs 19 lakh

Rs 50 lakh will be presented to Vijayawada by Centre