Covid patient ends life at Kuppam hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 30-year-old Covid patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a private hospital building at Kuppam in Chittoor district in the late hours of Tuesday. The deceased was identified as a resident of Lakshmipuram in Kuppam municipality.

According to police, the man who had disturbances in the family first attempted suicide by consuming pesticides at his home on earlier that night. When his family members and relatives rushed him to a private hospital, he was screened for COVID-19 and tested positive. When the hospital management informed him that he tested positive, the 30-year-old broke down and jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital even as others helplessly watched him. Helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni: 040-66202000