Declare holiday for schools amid Covid spike, parents urge Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Parents’ Association has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to close schools till January 30 and conduct online classes for students in view of the fresh spikes in Covid-19 cases.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, association president Narahari Sikaram noted as per government data 4,527 cases emerged on January 16 and 4,108 the next day. He also said that 24 teachers and other faculty members of schools in Prakasam and West Godavari districts have recently tested positive. “Considering all these factors, the state government should declare holiday for schools till January 30 and conduct online class for students in view of their safety,” he said.