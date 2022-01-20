Despite Covid surge, hospitalisation low in Chittoor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Though Chittoor district continued to report high Covid-19 infections over the past week, hospitals did not report any major increase in new admissions.

“Just 10 per cent of the new cases require hospitalisation as most patients are showing mild symptoms. Even among the 10 per cent, a majority of the patients are either comorbid or haven’t completed double vaccination,” Dr Sreenivas, district hospitals’ programme managing officer, told TNIE.

Padmavati State Covid-19 Hospital (SVIMS) director Dr B Vengamma said: “Since last week, the patient admissions, which used to hover around 25, increased to 50, a 100 per cent weekly growth. However, many patients either belong to 60+ age group or are comorbid who get hospitalised at the eleventh hour.”

However, only 10 to 15 Covid patients require hospitalisation daily against the overwhelming 90 during the second wave, she added. “As a precautionary measure, the hospital is setting up a triage centre at the German shed on the hospital premises.”

According to medical and health officer Dr Hari Krishna, the number of admissions to SVR Ruia, the largest hospital in Tirupati, is steadily increasing as 28 out of the 126 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital were admitted after the first half of Tuesday. “The fear among people amid increasing Covid cases is driving many people to hospitals even though they do not require hospital treatment,” he added.

District sees 1,822 Covid cases in 24 hours

On Wednesday, Chittoor stood second in the State in the daily Covid count with 1,822 cases. The district, which has the highest number of 9,919 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, reported one new death due to Covid. It has reported 7,812 infections till January 18. As many as 126 people are being treated at SVR Ruia, as on Wednesday.