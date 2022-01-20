Digital library Phase 1 to be completed  by June-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to complete the first phase of the digital library project by the end of June.

The digital libraries will enable people to ‘work from home’ and they should have all the infrastructure needed, including desktop consoles, internet connection, furniture and other amenities, he said.

The unfinished works in the first phase should be covered in the second phase, the Chief Minister said and directed them to expedite the works.

The officials explained the progress of digital libraries. In Phase- I, the objective is to set up digital libraries in 4,530 villages. The net connectivity for the digital libraries would be completed by February 2022. Minister for Energy and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, Energy Secretary N Srikant and other officials were present.