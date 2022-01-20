STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Digital library Phase 1 to be completed  by June-end

The unfinished works in the first phase should be covered in the second phase, the Chief Minister said and directed them to expedite the works.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

4 key benefits of using an onlineBusiness Loan
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to complete the first phase of the digital library project by the end of June. 

The digital libraries will enable people to ‘work from home’ and they should have all the infrastructure needed, including desktop consoles, internet connection, furniture and other amenities, he said. 

The unfinished works in the first phase should be covered in the second phase, the Chief Minister said and directed them to expedite the works.

The officials explained the progress of digital libraries. In Phase- I, the objective is to set up digital libraries in 4,530 villages. The net connectivity for the digital libraries would be completed by February 2022.  Minister for Energy and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, Energy Secretary N Srikant and other officials were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp