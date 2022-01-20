Farmers fear drop in yield of Totapuri mango in Chittoor

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The inclement climate has affected the cultivation of mangoes this season. Excess rainfall was reported in the district last year, which has further increased groundwater levels. As a result, the rise in dew has affected the flowering in mango trees.

Farmers are expecting that the yield this year will be less compared to the usual 7.9 lakh tonnes due to delay in the flowering stage. They have cultivated various types of mango in 1.12 lakh hectares.

Farmers in Chittoor district are expecting a yield of 4.5 lakh tonnes of Totapuri variety of mangoes in the upcoming summer season. A likely drop in the yield of this particular variety may also be noticed due to the change in climatic conditions. Farmers have cultivated the Totapuri variety of mango in around 70,000 hectares.

Chittoor, with a dominant presence of pulp industries, is famous for its fine varieties of mangoes which further attracts traders from across the country.

A majority of farmers cultivate the Totapuri variety of mangoes as there are close to 50-60 pulp industries which take huge quantities of these fruits. Farmers get good returns for this variety.

Usually traders from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab visit mango markets in Damalacheruvu, Tirupati, Bangarupalyam and Puttur. The flowering stage begins during December, after which it develops into an unripened small fruit.

However, this time the fruit has not developed in the majority of the mango trees in the region. “The delay in production of mangoes will affect the price per tonne of mango. The price may also vary for pulp industries,” said K Veeraswamy, a farmer from Bangarupalyam mandal.

Other varieties of mango are being cultivated in 42,000 hectares. Horticulture scientist Srinivasulu Reddy advised the farmers to adopt latest farming technologies and best practises in the cultivation of mango for getting good profits.

Stating that Chittoor district has been a top cultivator of mango in the State, Srinivasulu Reddy said, “Use of organic fertilisers will reduce cost of cultivation and also give quality yield and good profits to farmers. Organic fertilisers will help in getting quality yield which enhances the chances of exporting the produce without any hurdles.”