Need to educate ryots to prevent pest infestation: GVL

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers should be educated to follow good agricultural practices in order to prevent severe pest infestations, crop loss, said MP GVL Narasimha Rao. The chilli task force committee headed by the MP, comprising scientists and experts from various agricultural and research institutions, was formed to study the recent infestation by thrips in chilli crops in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and other states.

The committee conducted field visits at various places last month and held a meeting on Wednesday to chalk out the strategies to tackle the thrips outbreak in chilli crop. The MP said the field visits enabled the scientists to develop an action plan to equip the farmers to prevent further spread of the pest.

They have observed that some of the major reasons for the serious infestation were indiscriminate usage of pesticides, excessive application of Nitrogenous fertilizers, unseasonal rains followed by hot and humid condition triggered the invasive species- Thrips Parvispinus.

Citing all the observations made during the meeting, the MP asked Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) and the Spices Board to conduct joint training programmes to impart knowledge on good agricultural practices by emphasising on judicious usage of pesticides, use of integrated pest management techniques, adoption of good hygienic practices in the field to prevent as well as to withstand the pest attack.

Rao also asked the two institutes to draw chilli samples from the market yards and test its quality to analyse and record how the pest affected the quality of the product as well as to record the seriousness of the pesticide residue in the final produce due to the indiscriminate usage of pesticides from farmers to thrive the thrips attack.

He asked the Joint Director (PP) at DPPQS to present a consolidated report, including points suggested by the scientists during the meeting, to the Secretary and Agriculture Ministry. The MP also suggested the committee members to conduct an extensive study on thrips infestation in other countries and the preventive measures taken by them.