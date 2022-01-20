STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SP orders DSP-level probe into Gudivada casino issue 

Organisers allegedly collected `10,000 entry fees, provided unlimited liquor & food

Published: 20th January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After TDP leaders and a few activists lodged multiple complaints against the casino set up at a convention hall owned by Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) during the Sankranti festival, Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal on Wednesday appointed Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu to investigate the matter.  

The Sankranti celebrations held at K Convention Hall in Gudivada of Krishna district three days ago kicked up a controversy after videos of the casino set up there went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, more than Rs 200 crore changed hands in the form of bets in card games, gambling and other games organised in the convention hall for three days from January 14. The organisers allegedly collected Rs 10,000 as entry fees and provided all facilities such as unlimited liquor and food to the participants. 

Gambling activities such as Gundata, number games, Teen Patti, cockfights and other banned games were organised and they went unabated in the guise of Sankranti festival. 

Organisers also made special arrangements for dance performances to entertain the guests. In addition, the organisers roped in bouncers from Hyderabad to avoid participants from recording videos. 

Siddharth Kaushal said the probe was ordered after complaints were received from multiple persons. The SP instructed the investigating officer to submit a detailed report on the illegal activities held at the convention hall in a couple of days. “Based on the inquiry report, action will be initiated,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp