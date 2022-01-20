SP orders DSP-level probe into Gudivada casino issue 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After TDP leaders and a few activists lodged multiple complaints against the casino set up at a convention hall owned by Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) during the Sankranti festival, Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal on Wednesday appointed Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu to investigate the matter.

The Sankranti celebrations held at K Convention Hall in Gudivada of Krishna district three days ago kicked up a controversy after videos of the casino set up there went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, more than Rs 200 crore changed hands in the form of bets in card games, gambling and other games organised in the convention hall for three days from January 14. The organisers allegedly collected Rs 10,000 as entry fees and provided all facilities such as unlimited liquor and food to the participants.

Gambling activities such as Gundata, number games, Teen Patti, cockfights and other banned games were organised and they went unabated in the guise of Sankranti festival.

Organisers also made special arrangements for dance performances to entertain the guests. In addition, the organisers roped in bouncers from Hyderabad to avoid participants from recording videos.

Siddharth Kaushal said the probe was ordered after complaints were received from multiple persons. The SP instructed the investigating officer to submit a detailed report on the illegal activities held at the convention hall in a couple of days. “Based on the inquiry report, action will be initiated,” he said.