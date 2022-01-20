STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staff unions refute govt claims, to intensify agitation

Employees’ unions reject revised pay scale, urge govt to cancel GOs; say they will get decreased salary due to revised HRA, scraping of CCA   

Published: 20th January 2022 06:07 AM

AP JAC leaders burn GO copies in Vijayawada on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the claims of the State government with regard to PRC, employees’ unions have decided to intensify their agitation. The unions will take a final call on the mode of agitation on Thursday.

Employees unions rejected the revised pay scale and demanded that the government cancel the three GOs issued in that regard.

On Wednesday, several employees attended duties wearing black badges as a mark of protest. Some of them staged a protest in Vijayawada and burnt copies of GOs pertaining to revised pay scales. The employees said they were betrayed by the government and that officials were only repeating what was said earlier. 

JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju and JAC president Bandi Srinivas Rao maintained that PRC recommendations were not disclosed and employees were not consulted before taking the final call. They said after announcing fitment, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to discuss the issues pertaining HRA, and CCA with the chief secretary, but they were not given a chance for the same.  

“The government has no right to revise HRA, CCA and additional pensions, which we got after prolonged struggle. What was the need for imposing Central Pay Revision commission recommendations, disregarding state PRC recommendations?” an employees’ association leader asked.  

Meanwhile, the teachers’ federation has decided to stage a protest at the district collectorates on Thursday. 
On the other hand, senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the YSRC government has adopted a vindictive attitude against the employees and is least bothered about their welfare. He said it is the first time that fitment is being given less than interim relief. Yanamala sought to know what happened to the recommendations of Asuthosh Mishra committee and demanded that the government cancel the government orders on new pay scale.

On the warpath 

  • The unions will take a final call on the mode of agitation on Thursday 
  • Several employees attended duties wearing black badges as a mark of protest
  • Leaders described the GO on revised pay scale as a betrayal of the employees’ trust in the State government
  • Teachers’ federation has decided to stage a protest at district collectorates on Thursday
  • The employees alleged that they stand to get decreased salary due to revised HRA and scraping of CCA
