Yogi Vemana’s anniversary celebrated at Kondaveedu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Reminiscing the contributions of Yogi Vemana, his anniversary celebrations were held at Yogi Vemana Mandapam at Kondaveedu Fort in Edlapadu mandal on Wednesday. The mandapam was named by Kondaveedu kings for his exceptional work.

Speaking on the occasion, Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani said, Vemana was one of the most renowned poets in Telugu literature.

She also added that proposals to celebrate Yogi Vemana’s anniversary celebrations officially will be submitted to the government. In order to pass over this rich culture and privilege, the fort is being developed into a tourist spot, she noted.

District Forest Officer Ramachandra Rao said developmental works worth Rs 13.35 crore were being taken up to develop the fort. Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor Sivareddy, Bala Bharathi Foundations Ciarman Sambireddy, local officials were also present.