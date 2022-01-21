20% cut in APSRTC buses to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is offering a 20 per cent discount on ticket fares of Vennela and Amaravati services to Bengaluru from Vijayawada, In a note issued here on Thursday, RTC regional manager M Yesu Danam said the Rs 1,890 fare for the daily Vennela service (3870), which departs at 5.30 pm, has come down to Rs 1,490 during the weekdays. Similarly, the fare of the daily Amaravati service (3872) at 6 pm has been cut to Rs 1,365 from Rs 1,710 during the weekdays.